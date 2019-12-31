Free transit on New Year’s Eve starts at 6 p.m.

Going out for New Year’s Eve? BC Transit offers free service for those in Victoria starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Transit riders will be able to access the local bus routes on the normal schedule, along with additional late-night service in order to get home safely from celebrations.
There's no excuse to drive impaired this New Years Eve – or every, really. #yyjtraffic #yyj | https://t.co/jtzuS5GMuu pic.twitter.com/tDd3LmDPM0
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) December 30, 2019
On New Year’s Day buses will be operating at a Sunday-level service.
On Jan. 6, BC Transit will implement the annual winter seasonal service change, which will increase the number of routes after seasonal reductions in December. To see a full list of changes visit bctransit.com/victoria/service-change-jan-2020.
