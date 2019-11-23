Almost every week in Canada someone with dementia goes missing. (Black Press file)

Free workshops open dementia dialogue for Greater Victoria families

Alzheimer Society of B.C. supports Greater Victoria families with sessons Nov. 25 and 29

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. aims to help Victoria families as they support a loved one living with dementia with two free workshops this month.

Dementia Dialogues: Activities, shows participants the benefits of meaningful activities when caring for someone living with dementia. The facilitated discussion suggests activities to maximize enjoyment for the caregiver and the person living with dementia.

Dementia Dialogues are unique interactive learning opportunities. With the help of a facilitator, participants connect with one another and increase their knowledge about dementia and caregiving skills.

The session runs on Monday, Nov. 25 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: National campaign ‘Yes. I live with dementia’ aims to improve Alzheimer understanding

Transitions to Long-Term Care, is designed for family members who are considering long-term care for someone living with dementia.

Participants learn how to access long-term care, approach decision-making, and prepare for the transition.

The workshop runs Friday, Nov. 29 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Both workshops take place at the Alzheimer Resource Centre, 202-306 Burnside Rd. West. Pre-registration is required by phone at 250-382-2052 or email at info.victoria@alzheimerbc.org.

To learn more about programs and the disease visit alzheimerbc.org or call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 (English), 1-833-674-5007 (Cantonese and Mandarin) or 1-833-674-5003 (Punjabi).

LETTER: Change the conversation about dementia

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

