French company acquires long-running B.C. construction business

A French construction company has continued its Canadian expansion by acquiring a Penticton business.

VINCI Construction on Monday (June 2) announced it has finalized a deal to buy Peter Brothers Construction Ltd., a long-running Penticton paving company that operates across the B.C. Interior.

In a press release, VINCI said Peter Brothers registered an annual revenue of $90 million in 2024 and employs 140 people at "peak season."

"The acquisition will strengthen VINCI Construction's presence in Western Canada where it already operates in the Vancouver area, in Alberta and in Saskatchewan, allowing for greater synergies and operational capability," the Paris-based company added in its release.

Peter Brothers, founded in 1981, has five permanent asphalt plants in Penticton, Kelowna, Merritt, Dawson Creek, and Williams Lake.

The business is headquartered at 716 Okanagan Ave. East in Penticton and serves as one the community's largest corporate sponsors. Along with having its name on Peach Festival's main entertainment stage and grand parade, the company's sponsorship deal with the Penticton Vees has given kids ages 12 and under free entry to games.

Black Press Media has reached out to Peter Brothers for comment on the sale.