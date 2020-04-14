Friday night fire at Brewskys Taphouse caused by cleaning rags left on a dryer

A fire broke out in Brewskys Taphouse around 11 p.m. on April 10 causing minimal damage to the backroom. (Brentwood Bay Brewskys Taphouse/Facebook)

Cleaning rags left on an appliance are to blame for the fire that blazed in the back storage room of a Brentwood Bay bar on Friday night.

The Central Saanich Fire Department was called to Brewskys Taphouse on Wallace Drive on April 10 after a fire sparked around 11 p.m. According to a Facebook post on the bar’s page the next morning, no one was inside at the time and damage was minimal.

READ ALSO: No one injured in Friday night fire at Brentwood Bay bar

Fire Chief Chris Vrabel told Black Press Media that the crew concluded that the fire was caused by cleaning rags left on top of a dryer.

The rags had been used with chemicals and trace amounts remained after they were pulled out of the dryer and placed on top of it, he said. In these conditions, they can combust on their own, he added.

READ ALSO: Truck rolls into Saanich family’s home

It’s “fortunate” that the crew got to the fire quickly, Vrabel said, noting that he’s “very proud” of the team’s work.

Bar staff initially announced in a Facebook post that Brewskys Taphouse would be closed until Tuesday, April 14 but later said the re-opening would take place the following day at 4 p.m.

“We should be back on track for take-out and delivery Wednesday evening,” the post reads.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com