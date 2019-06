Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 11 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

Saturday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Monday will see sun and a high of 22 C with an overnight low of 12 C.