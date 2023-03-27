Signs of missing woman Lisa Marie Young on Bowen Road on March 10. Young’s friends and family say the signs have gone missing. (Submitted photo)

Friends and family of Nanaimo woman, missing since 2002, dismayed at ‘stolen’ signs

Signs were placed along Bowen Road this month seeking information on the case of Lisa Marie Young

Friends and family of an Indigenous woman who went missing in Nanaimo more than 20 years ago are dismayed that signs seeking information on the case have disappeared.

Lisa Marie Young was last heard from in the early-morning hours June 30, 2002, and Nanaimo RCMP have investigated the case as a homicide. According to Cyndy Hall, friend and operator of the Lisa Marie Young Facebook page, a series of signs featuring Young were set up along Bowen Road earlier this month.

While the signs were set up March 10, Hall said, they’re no longer there and presumed stolen. Businesses in the area have denied removing them, as has the City of Nanaimo’s bylaw department, she said.

“It was heartbreaking to see the signs gone,” Hall told the News Bulletin via text. “A graphic designer designed them for free and people in Lisa’s group donated money to cover the cost. We picked Bowen Road for the location because that’s where Lisa [was last known to be at].”

Hall is hoping the signs are returned to Bowen Road, no questions asked.

There are events planned in the lead-up to the anniversary of Young’s disappearance, according to Hall. A search at Qualicum Beach happened Sunday, March 26, and a march will be held June 25, beginning from the Nanaimo RCMP detachment.

A Facebook effort takes place June 30.

“We will have ‘Lights on for Lisa,’” said Hall. “We ask Facebook group members to light a candle or leave a light on for Lisa, to light Lisa’s way home. We ask members to post photos in the group to flood it with light.”

Hall said she and Young’s family are in regular contact with police and she remains hopeful there will be closure.

“I’m very hopeful we will find Lisa, and her killer or killers will be brought to justice,” said Hall. “We know people have information that can bring Lisa home.”

Anyone with information related to Young is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

