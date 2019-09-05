Vern Michell died Aug. 26 at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Jenni Michell/Submitted)

Friends mourn the loss of Peninsula farming icon Vern Michell

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor calls loss of Vern Michell ‘almost immeasurable’

B.C.’s agriculture minister calls Vern Michell a “farming icon” in British Columbia.

“I know his knowledge and love for the land has been passed along to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” said Lana Popham in expressing her condolences. “He will be deeply missed.”

For generations, the Michell family has been a fixture on the Saanich Peninsula, said Popham. “When I drive by the Michell Farm on the Pat Bay Highway, in addition to thinking about the variety of local fruits and vegetables they grow and sell, I also think about the contribution of Vern, his wife, sons and the entire Michell family.”

Central Saanich farmer Jack Mar knows that family well and says he does not know yet what he will say about Michell during the celebration of life scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Saanich Fairgrounds. But he is sure about one thing.

“It’s a great loss to any community, and I’m thinking you are going to see a lot of wet eyes,” said Mar.

Michell died on Aug. 26 at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital, leaving behind Dorothy, his wife of 64 years, son Terry, his brother Tom, and their respective partners, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a large circles of close friends.

RELATED: Iconic Peninsula farmer Vern Michell dies at age of 88

“We were real close friends,” said Mar with a modest tone.

They first met more than six decades ago. Over the years, they have had countless what Mar calls “chit-chats” as neighbouring farmers and residents of a tight farming community, with both shaping it in different ways. In the case of Mar, he sat on council for a total of 14 years, including six as mayor.

One of Mar’s successors and the person who defeated Mar in 2014, current mayor Ryan Windsor, says Michell’s loss is “immeasurable,” calling Vern and his family an institution in Central Saanich.

“I’m encouraging everyone to honour his memory by going to visit the Michell Farm Market,” said Windsor.

Both Mar and Windsor say Michell was a fountain of knowledge about farming.

“We are definitely going to miss him with all that knowledge,” said Mar.

Windsor said it will be difficult to replace that knowledge, but predicts farming on the Peninsula will endure.

“It has been passed along to so many others,” said Windsor. “He was so giving of his knowledge, as have others who have been involved in farming for decades.”

“It [farming] will endure and it is because he was so willing to pass on that knowledge,” said Windsor.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Victorians quickly adopt acid-shooting insects rescued from bug hoarder
Next story
Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Just Posted

Victoria baby ‘JJ’ fights tuberculosis in Vancouver hospital

Fundraiser starts as family spends countless nights in Vancouver hospital

Bad winds force Victoria’s Record-breaking sailor back out to sea

Jeanne Socrates aims to break the world record as the oldest person to sail the world on a solo trip

Saanich congregation welcomes first Canadian rabbi in Greater Victoria

Rabbi Lynn Greenhough will be installed at Kolot Mayim Reform Temple on Sept. 6

WATCH: Cyclist captures near-miss between mobility scooter and car

A senior citizen was nearly the victim of a dangerous collision

Camosun kicks off new school year with a festival on each campus

The college’s president helped hand out record number of frozen treats

VIDEO: Victorians quickly adopt acid-shooting insects rescued from bug hoarder

Victoria Bug Zoo adopts out 31 arachnids to loving homes

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Many salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own, DFO says

Helicopters had lifted nearly 60,000 fish over the slide, which was discovered in June

B.C. coroner sheds light on overdose death of teenaged pharmacy employee

Documents provide more info on 2017 overdose death of employee from Sunrise Pharmacy

Most Read