Friends will search outskirts of Nanaimo for woman missing since last summer

Police say 22-year-old's disappearance 'suspicious and very troubling'

Friends of a woman, missing since late last summer, will hold a search in a rural area in south Nanaimo this weekend.

In a press release, Nanaimo RCMP stated the investigation continues into the disappearance of Sherry Corrigal, 22, who was last seen in mid-September in downtown Nanaimo. A search led by her friends will take place Saturday, July 27.

Police have interviewed a number of people and pored over closed-circuit TV video and followed up on leads, the press release noted. Reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said that Corrigal's disappearance is concerning.

"For Sherry to be missing for upwards of 10 months is totally out of character for her," O'Brien said in the press release. "As a result, this is suspicious and very troubling. Investigators have been and are continuing to utilize all available resources to locate Sherry."

While not leading Saturday's search, investigators will be on site to offer assistance, the press release said.

Anyone with information on Corrigal's whereabouts is asked not to post to social media, but rather call Nanaimo RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2023-39145.