From Burnaby to Kamloops: B.C. man charged after drug network probe

Police say trafficking network extended from the Lower Mainland into the Interior

Police in British Columbia say a 31-year-old man has been charged following investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the Lower Mainland and Interior.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. says in a release that their investigation began in the Lower Mainland last July, but the team soon uncovered the network reached as far as Kamloops.

It says officers from the unit and the Kamloops RCMP served three search warrants in the city in December, which led to the arrests of four people for drug trafficking.

Police say the investigation continued with another seven search warrants served this month for vehicles, a storage locker and homes in Vancouver and Burnaby.

They say those searches resulted in three people being arrested, including the 31-year-old who now faces charges including drug trafficking and possession of firearms without a licence.

The unit says a small-scale clandestine lab was also dismantled at one of the condos that was searched in Vancouver last week, where two kilograms of suspected drugs, 18 firearms, smoke grenades and about $200,000 was seized.