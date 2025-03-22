From grief to heroic action: Fallen Island RCMP officer’s widower honoured

Brad Aschenbrenner receives King Charles III Coronation Medal in recognition of legacy he created in honour of his wife Sarah Beckett

Brad Aschenbrenner with his two sons, 14-year-old Lucas and 11-year-old Emmitt.

After his wife, West Shore RCMP officer Sarah Beckett, was killed in the line of duty in 2016, Brad Aschenbrenner made a decision to channel his grief into helping others.

“People that have been through hell usually know how to help others,” Aschenbrenner told Goldstream Gazette. “They can look into people's eyes and see the hurt, the anxiety.”

Using that pain, almost nine years on from his wife’s death, Aschenbrenner has created a long-lasting legacy in her honour, the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run. An annual event first launched in 2019, which has gone on to raise thousands of dollars for local groups.

Passionate about grassroots sports, Aschenbrenner also dedicates his spare time to youth advocacy, volunteering for BGC South Vancouver Island, formerly Boys and Girls Club of Greater Victoria.

These achievements were honoured at a special ceremony on March 17, when he was presented with a King Charles III Coronation Medal, an award given to individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities.

The medal was presented in a room full of local dignitaries, local residents, colleagues, friends and family, including Aschenbrenner’s two sons, who needed few words to describe how it felt watching the community celebrate their dad.

“Happy, proud, excited,” said 14-year-old Lucas

“Proud,” echoed his 11-year-old brother Emmitt.

Brad Aschenbrenner was awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal at a City Hall ceremony on March 17. Ben Fenlon/Goldstream Gazette

But the two brothers weren’t the only ones singing Aschenbrenner’s praises.

Speaking on behalf of BGC South Vancouver Island, who nominated Aschenbrenner for the award, Jess Gunnarson described the father-of-two as a “hero” and “a relentless champion for young people.”

“Brad, your work is not just about the present, it's shaping the future of this community,” Gunnarson said.

“Your community and your country honour you,” he continued. “Not only for the remarkable way that you carry forward Sarah's legacy, but for the incredible legacy of your own that you are building.”

Aschenbrenner’s “heartwarming” commitment to the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run was also championed by Mayor Scott Goodmanson.

“Through this event, Brad has demonstrated the values of compassion, resilience and community spirit, bringing us together every year and serving as a powerful reminder of the strength and unity that helps define Langford,” he said.

Accepting the award, an emotional Aschenbrenner spoke about the importance of offering support and a “strong foundation” to children who may be struggling in life.

“I tell my son every single day he gets out of the vehicle, make it different for somebody else today,” he said. “If we all did that, if we all just make someone smile, it would make this a very wonderful place.”

Brad Aschenbrenner poses with local dignitaries after his King Charles III Coronation Medal ceremony. Ben Fenlon/Goldstream News Gazette

​But after the ceremony, Aschenbrenner was quick to move the spotlight away from him.

“I didn't expect this, it’s just so touching. But it's not about me or the medal, it's about the community,” he said.

“If I would have thought almost nine years ago when Sarah had died to where I am now, I wouldn't have thought this is where I'd be, but I love it, I really do.”

Despite having a full plate, juggling family life, a full-time job, his youth advocacy work and organizing the next Sarah Beckett Memorial Run – scheduled for May 11 – Aschenbrenner says he does his best to “balance life out,” making time for him and his sons.

“Our healing is hunting and baseball,” he said.