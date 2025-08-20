From the Monashees to the Columbia: B.C. ski hill offering 'Highline' view

Highline platform and suspension bridge sit 1,250 metres above city, opening Aug. 22 to offer high-altitude views of Columbia River and Monashee Mountains

Visitors admire the Monashee Mountains from the Revelstoke Highline, which opens at Revelstoke Mountain Resort at the top of Revelation Gondola on Friday, Aug. 22.

Revelstoke locals and visitors may have a new place to look out over the region this weekend as the community's mountain resort unveils a sky bridge as its latest attraction following months of construction.

The Revelstoke Highline, located 1,250 metres above the Arrow Lakes valley, opens at Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) this Friday, Aug. 22, giving visitors access to a viewing deck and suspension bridge overlooking the Columbia River and Monashee Mountains.

Set at the top of RMR's Revelation Gondola, the Highline is accessed through a 300-metre wooded trail and features a steel viewing deck anchored on the mountainside with cantilevers, as well as a 75-metre bridge stretched between two rocky outcrops. Total elevation from sea level clocks 1,690 metres.

"As we approach the end of a busy summer season, we are pleased to introduce a new attraction to our line-up," RMR vice-president and general manager Peter Nielsen said in a release. "The Revelstoke Highline offers an entirely new way for our guests to experience the beauty of the Monashees and the Columbia River."

Those from Revelstoke interested can additionally tour the Highline for free on RMR's locals' day Saturday, Aug. 30, granted they provide proof of address at the resort's guest services. A barbecue, refreshments and other festivities at the top of the gondola will take place to mark the feature's opening.

As well, any holders of RMR's Sightseeing & Hiking Lift Pass or Adventure Pass can access the Highline gratis, and locals can continue to enjoy free access from Aug. 30 to Sept. 29.

“It’s a truly unique and elevated mountain experience that we’re proud to share with both visitors and our local community," Nielsen added.

Learn more at revelstokemountainresort.com/summer/summer-activities/revelstoke-highline.