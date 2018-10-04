Frost strikes Campbell River, but hey, it’s -13C in Clinton

(Pixabay.com)

  Oct. 4, 2018 8:00 a.m.
  News

Residents of Campbell River awakened to freezing temperatures this morning — victims of a cold snap that is hitting western Canada.

Residents took to social media to complain about frost, and although zero degrees is cold, it’s nothing compared to B.C.’s current cold spot.

That dubious honour goes to Clinton, B.C., which was —12.6 C as of 8 a.m.

B.C.’s hot spot?

It was Solander Island, on Vancouver Island’s northwest coast.

Environment Canada says it was 9C as of 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, Mounties in southern Alberta continued to warn motorists about poor winter driving conditions after three people were rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision southeast of Calgary.

The crash happened Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 22X and 791 near the community of Indus.

A witness says two semis were involved and RCMP asked people to stay off the roads in the area last night due to the snowstorms.

EMS says two people were in critical, life-threatening condition, while the third was in non-life threatening condition.

One of the patients was flown to hospital, while the other two were taken by ground ambulance.

Up to 40 centimetres of snow left people trapped in vehicles along the Trans-Canada Highway on Tuesday night and caused hundreds of accidents, including one multi-vehicle highway crash that killed at least one person near Carstairs.


