Frozen pipes shut down Tahsis Rec Centre for ‘a couple of weeks, minimum’

Cold weather creates multiple leaks in facility, town hopes for grant to upgrade aging facility

It’ll be a few weeks before Tahsis residents can use the rec centre again, after cold weather caused more than one pipe to burst in the facility.

Mayor Martin Davis said that “basically what happened was the cold weather. For some reason, a few of the pipes decided to freeze. We’ve got multiple leakes in there, and water is coming down through the ceiling.”

The village made the decision to close the rec centre, which has a pool, climbing gym, gymnasium and more, until repairs can be made, and the proper insurance measures can be taken.

“I would suspect it take a couple of weeks, minimum,” Davis said. “It’s very important for us to get the rec centre open.”

“We’ve had people in town with leaks in their houses, and now they’re coming to the rec centre for showers. We’re managing to provide that, so that’s good,” Davis said.

The rec centre was used in early 2022 when a snow storm knocked out power to Tahsis and the surrounding area. People were sleeping in the facility in order to keep warm.

“Hopefully we don’t have any issues like that,” he said. “Because we’re not going to have anywhere to put people.

The facility was built around 50 years ago, and has also had unrelated issues with the boiler. Davis said the village has a grant application in to undergo necessary repairs to the facility.

RELATED: Remote Island communities pull together in the face of no power, deep snow

Another snowfall expected to hit the area Thursday afternoon (Jan. 18)