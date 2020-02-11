The highway around 17 Mile House has some slick portions after a commercial truck’s fuel line ruptured, spilling diesel fuel onto the highway. (Tim Collins - Sooke News Mirror)

Fuel spill creates slick portions on Highway 14

No part of the highway is closed and Environment ministry is on scene

A fuel spill on highway 14 between the four-lane and the 17 mile House has created slippery driving conditions and has Sooke RCMP calling for caution in the area.

“We got a call that a large commercial truck was spilling diesel fuel onto the highway at about 10:15 this morning,” Sergeant Clayton Wiebe said.

“It just so happened that we had a car in the area and they quickly located the truck and are now with the driver.”

Wiebe said that initial indications are that the spill occurred a a result of a ruptured fuel line in the truck.

“We’ve advised the Ministry of Environment and are monitoring the situation now,” Wiebe said.

“It only happened an hour ago so we’re just waiting and monitoring the stuation now.”

The highway has some slick portions, and Wiebe encouraged drivers to exercise caution when traversing the area.

No part of the highway has been closed.


