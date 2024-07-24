Fundraiser aids families of Langley mountaineers killed by avalanche

Climbers lost their lives in May near Squamish

More than $13,000 has been raised through an online fundraiser to support the families of two of the three men killed in a May 31 avalanche on Atwell Peak near Squamish.

Langley men Jonathan Buchner and Chris Gulka were killed on their descent from a successful climb of the mountain, which is in Garibaldi Park.

A family member of one of the climbers reported them missing when they did not return on May 31, but due to treacherous conditions and bad weather, Squamish Search and Rescue members did not manage to locate and recover their bodies until July 8.

According to a GoFundMe created by friend Lukas Mann, the goal of the fundraiser was to pay for a celebration of life for the two men, with excess funds to be donated to Squamish Search and Rescue.

The post, by the climbers' friends and family, said they were hoping to keep expenses for the memorial limited, with a goal of transferring about $5,000 from the goal of $10,000 to the Search and Rescue group. As of July 24, the fundraiser was well over $13,000.

"Our community is devastated by this loss," Mann's fundraiser said. "These young men embodied the spirit of adventure, resilience, and camaraderie that defines the mountain community in the lower mainland of BC. They were not just climbers... their love of life and warm hearts touched many lives, both within the climbing & outdoor communities as well as in their work & personal lives."

A celebration of life event for Buchner and Gulka is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 18 in Chilliwack. People attending are asked to RSVP via a link available through the GoFundMe page.

"This event will provide a space for friends, family, fellow adventurers and others who knew the boys to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of Jon and Chris," the fundraiser said. "This will be a time to share stories, offer support, and pay tribute to their remarkable spirits, amazing adventures and outstanding characters."

The identities of the climbers were not immediately released after the avalanche, at the request of the family. The third man has not been publicly identified.