Fundraiser goal surpassed for B.C. cat found trapped in hunting snare

Generous donations have flooded in for Vinny the cat, who was found trapped in a hunting snare near Vanderhoof and severely injured. An online fundraiser launched to support his recovery has raised $6,552—nearly double its original goal of $3,450.

“It’s heartbreaking to think of the fear and pain that Vinny endured when the trap snapped down on his little limb,” the BC SPCA shared in the fundraiser.

Vinny’s paw was severely swollen and bloody, and the injury quickly became infected, causing further damage to the surrounding skin and tissue. His veterinary team has been working around the clock to treat his wounds, with daily care that includes wound dressings, soothing Epsom salt soaks, and x-rays.

While Vinny’s care team remains hopeful, they anticipate that he will need a partial amputation to ensure the best chance of recovery. Despite his injury, Vinny continues to show his loving spirit, demanding belly rubs and affection, even with his "cone of shame" and bandaged paw.

Funds raised will go towards Vinny’s ongoing treatment, including wound care, recheck appointments, surgery, medications, neutering, and daily care until he is ready for adoption. If the fundraising goal is exceeded, any additional funds will go toward helping other animals in need of urgent medical care.

“His gentle spirit and strength are a reminder that love and kindness can heal even the deepest wounds,” the BC SPCA added.

BC SPCA also said they will provide updates on Vinny's progress with those who have donated to his care.