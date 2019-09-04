Fundraiser hockey game at CFB Esquimalt takes place Wednesday

The Inaugural Victoria Class Cup Championship hockey game is here, with the puck dropping at 12:45 Wednesday afternoon.
The Babcock Blues, from Ottawa, will take on the Senior Tritons at Wurtele Arena.
Starting at 12:15 p.m. attendees can get their hands on free hot dogs, pizza and pop before the game starts. There will be 50/50 sales, a chuck-a-puck fundraiser and both the Victoria Royals and the Victoria Grizzlies mascots will be in attendance.
The event aims to highlight the work done at the Esquimalt Military Family resource Centre along with funding other initiatives.
For more information visit esquimaltmfrc.com.
