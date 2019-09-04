The Inaugural Victoria Class Cup Championship hockey game is here, with the puck dropping at 12:45 Wednesday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Fundraiser hockey game at CFB Esquimalt takes place Wednesday

The puck drops at 12:45 for the Inaugural Victoria Class Cup Championship

The Inaugural Victoria Class Cup Championship hockey game is here, with the puck dropping at 12:45 Wednesday afternoon.

The Babcock Blues, from Ottawa, will take on the Senior Tritons at Wurtele Arena.

READ ALSO: Navy vessel departs CFB Esquimalt for five-month mission

Starting at 12:15 p.m. attendees can get their hands on free hot dogs, pizza and pop before the game starts. There will be 50/50 sales, a chuck-a-puck fundraiser and both the Victoria Royals and the Victoria Grizzlies mascots will be in attendance.

READ ALSO: Hometown Hockey a hit at CFB Esquimalt

The event aims to highlight the work done at the Esquimalt Military Family resource Centre along with funding other initiatives.

For more information visit esquimaltmfrc.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Online vaccination registry launched as B.C. targets non-immunized kids
Next story
Victoria Police close off portion of Shelbourne street as negotiations continue with barricaded man

Just Posted

Victoria Police close off portion of Shelbourne street as negotiations continue with barricaded man

The man stole a car and rammed several vehicles earlier this morning

Province will not take action in establishing a regional police force for Greater Victoria

Regionalized police department requires local push, province says

Fundraiser hockey game at CFB Esquimalt takes place Wednesday

The puck drops at 12:45 for the Inaugural Victoria Class Cup Championship

This September, think of Terry and all touched by cancer: Fred Fox

Terry Fox’s brother, Fred, stops in Victoria before annual Canada tour

Police warning residents after several bear sightings in Saanich

Residents asked to be ‘bear aware’ after sightings near West Saanich and Sparton roads

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Federal appeals court approves six legal challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

12 were filed in total

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

DFO announces project funding to at-risk species conservation programs

The two programs have approved funding for nearly 90 new projects over the next year.

Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

B.C. wine with a purpose: Pinot Gris launched to protect bears using leftover fruit

Winery will also donate $2 from each bottle sold to the BC SPCA

Vancouver Island beekeeper Blaine Hardie dies

Hardie owned and operated Hardie Honey for more than 20 years

Most Read