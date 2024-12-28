Fundraiser launched after alleged random attack on Penticton man

Online fundraiser garners close to $8,000

Donations are pouring in for the family of a man who was allegedly attacked in Penticton three days before Christmas and taken to Kelowna's hospital to undergo brain surgery.

Victoria Florence has launched an online fundraiser for her brother Vincent, who she says was struck on the head by an individual outside on Dec. 22, leading to a fractured skull and internal bleeding to the brain.

As of Dec. 28, more than $7,900 has been raised for the family to help pay for rent, groceries, and bills while Vincent recovers.

"Anything will help and even sharing so we can get the amount needed to pay for everything," the fundraiser reads. "We have shed many tears from this incident and are truly thankful for any help."

In her online post, Florence claims two unknown individuals were involved in the incident. One, a man, attacked her brother while a female allegedly took his wallet after he was knocked to the ground.

Vincent was in ICU at Penticton Regional Hospital but later moved to the surgical unit at Kelowna's hospital, the post reads.

His recovery time is unknown.

"Because of this he will not be able to work for some time and has rent and bills to be paid while he recovers," his sister wrote.

The Western News has reached out to Penticton RCMP for more information.

The online fundraiser can be found here.