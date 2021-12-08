Kaydence Bourque was struck in a Saanich crosswalk on Monday (Dec. 6) and was pronounced dead the following day. (Photo courtesy of Crystal Bourque/Facebook)

Kaydence Bourque was struck in a Saanich crosswalk on Monday (Dec. 6) and was pronounced dead the following day. (Photo courtesy of Crystal Bourque/Facebook)

Fundraiser started for family of teen who died after being struck in Saanich crosswalk

Kaydence Bourque, a student at Reynolds Secondary, close to home when hit by vehicle Dec. 6

Kaydence Bourque, a 16-year-old student at Reynolds Secondary, had just gotten off the bus Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk.

He was less than 100 feet from his home near the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Merriman Drive when he was struck, according to a Facebook post from his mother, Crystal Bourque.

Bourque wrote that her son never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead Tuesday (Dec. 7) at 4:20 p.m. “His body is being kept alive until Thursday at 5:30 a.m., when his organs will be used to save up to eight people.”

In a separate post, Bourque said Kaydence was a straight-A student and that he played the saxophone in the school band.

“I can’t believe this is the last time I will ever be able to hold his hand or kiss his head. Our hearts are broken into a million pieces. He was so incredibly kind and loving,” she wrote.

A GoFundMe campaign created by Heather Del Villano has been started to support the family.

“This campaign is intended to support the Bourque family while they take time to grieve this terrible loss. It is hoped any funds raised will allow some time off work for Kaydence’s parents, Crystal and Doug, and help with other expenses encountered at this awful time,” Del Villano wrote on the fundraiser page.

As of Wednesday afternoon the fundraiser had garnered over $2,500 – half of its $5,000 goal – within a couple of hours of its creation. To donate visit gofundme.com and search Support for the Bourque Family.

ALSO READ: Youth struck by vehicle in Saanich crosswalk dies in hospital

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fundraiserSaanichTraffic

Previous story
Six more deaths Wednesday, 379 cases of COVID-19 in B.C.
Next story
Vancouver Islanders can now have opioids, other drugs lab-checked by mail

Just Posted

Kaydence Bourque was struck in a Saanich crosswalk on Monday (Dec. 6) and was pronounced dead the following day. (Photo courtesy of Crystal Bourque/Facebook)
Fundraiser started for family of teen who died after being struck in Saanich crosswalk

A demonstration will occur outside of Saanich Municipal Hall this Friday at 2 p.m. (Dec. 10) calling for more road safety improvements, in light of a Dec. 6 traffic incident that left a Saanich teen dead. (Black Press Media file photo)
Road safety demonstration at Saanich municipal hall planned for Friday

Elders for Ancient Forests along with people declaring themselves “land defenders” take part in a peace circle along a logging road in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Elders for old growth arrested as Fairy Creek blockade readies for winter

A new mail-in program initiated by the University of Victoria allows Vancouver Island drug users in centres without drug-testing facilities to send in samples to be rapid-tested for toxic substances. (Photo courtesy Vancouver Island University)
Vancouver Islanders can now have opioids, other drugs lab-checked by mail