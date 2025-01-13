Fundraiser to support striking Okanagan, Shuswap liquor workers

The fundraiser has a goal of $4,000

A striking employee from Armstrong Regional Co-op Liquor in Kelowna has launched a GoFundMe to support himself and fellow colleagues.

Nathan Sanders and staff from ARC Liquor are in week 18 on strike.

The workers have been on strike since Sept. 14, 2024 asking for a wage increase to keep up with inflation.

"After four days of negotiations over our first contract, the ARC issued a last and final offer of one per cent per annum over four years," the fundraiser reads. "The refused to let their workers table a wage proposal, they refused arbitration. The entire logic of the cooperative movement is that capital expenditures, by law, stay local, and yet they refuse to entertain paying a living wage."

The GoFundMe aims to raised $4,000 to support those on strike.