Fundraising campaign set up for family of deceased Colwood man

Funds will go towards wife and two daughters

An online fundraising campaign has been set up to help the family of a Colwood man who was found dead Monday morning.

According to a Facebook group, Ash Redford was last seen Friday night at 9:30 p.m., after leaving a home in Colwood. He was scheduled to pick up his two daughters on Saturday morning, but did not show up.

His car was found by police on the weekend near Chatterton Way in Saanich, but there were no signs of him.

According to Saanich police, a family member found him deceased in the area of Rithet’s bog. Foul play is not suspected.

Funds raised from the campaign will go towards his wife and two daughters.

For more information on the campaign visit gofundme.com/5p08828.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com