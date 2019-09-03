Fundraising campaigns crop up for victims of high-speed Bay Street crash

GoFundMe campaigns detail the financial, physical and emotional impacts on Aaron (left) and Cheryl (right), both injured in during a high-speed, multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bay and Douglas Street. (GoFundMe)

A high-speed crash in a Victoria intersection last month left multiple families scrambling for help.

Just after 12 a.m. on Aug. 24, the driver of a white truck collided with three other vehicles at the intersection of Douglas and Bay streets. The crash was caught on video by a local business and shows the driver of the truck fleeing the scene on foot.

Despite the force of the crash – the video shows one car flipping and another launched metres forward – police confirmed there were no life-threatening injuries. But according to GoFundMe campaigns started to help victims, the crash has still had severe impact.

Two GoFundMe campaigns detail the emotional, physical and financial impact of the crash on two of the people who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

One campaign is for a woman – described only by her first name, Cheryl – who reportedly suffered a serious concussion that has rendered her unable to work her physically demanding job as a nurse.

“Recently divorced, Cheryl was working hard to rebuild her life with her two children,” writes friend Shaleen Jones, who organized the GoFundMe campaign. “The divorce wiped out her savings, and she is at a loss as to how to pay her rent, put food on the table, pay for daycare, let alone buy another car.”

Jones writes that Cheryl may get an ICBC settlement, but the money could take weeks or months to come in. The campaign is already only $155 away from its $5,000 goal.

Another GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Aaron, who works as a security guard and was doing his rounds when he was struck by the driver of the white truck.

According to the campaign, created by Jennifer Gail Gurak, Aaron was left with a number of debilitating injuries, severe pain and mental trauma.

“Physically, he has been left with a broken ankle, severe whiplash, lacerations, bruising and muscle damage,” Jennifer wrote. “The [emotional] impact of the accident is still being determined but Aaron is suffering from flashbacks and severe PTSD; this is affecting his ability to sleep and recover.”

Aaron was ordered off work for a minimum of six weeks and is in the process of determining his eligibility for employment insurance or WorkSafe funds – but in the meantime is without an income.

The campaign is seeking $5,000 and says the money will help to cover his rent, car and insurance payments, utilities, bills, food, a short-term dog walker and expenses like new glasses to replace the ones damaged during the crash.