Fundraising for Saanich chef killed in October tops $160,000

Khushal Rana died three days after a vehicle struck him while walking to work

Khushal Rana with his son. Rana passed away after being struck by an SUV on Gorge Road on Oct. 18. Fundraising efforts on his behalf have netted more than $160,000 (Photo submitted)

Individuals, businesses, and community organizations have raised more than $160,000 for the widow and three children of a Saanich man killed in a car collision last October.

Khushal Rana was walking to his job as a chef at Saanich’s Sizzling Tandoor location, when a vehicle struck him on Oct. 18 near the intersection Gorge Road West and Donald Street. The vehicle was travelling east on Gorge Road West, when it mounted the sidewalk, before striking Rana.

Ambulance crews carried the 31-year-old Rana — who had just attended the birthday party of his four-year-old son — to Victoria General Hospital with serious injuries. Rana succumbed to them three days later, despite intensive efforts by doctors, who actually amputated one of his legs.

Rana left behind a grieving widow, now charged with raising three sons, including twin boys born almost exactly one month after the death of their father.

These events sparked several fundraising campaigns. Rana’s employer Sizzling Tandoor raised in excess of $128,000 on GoFundMe.com. Cash and cheque donations collected at restaurants raised another $14,515.10.

The Khalsa Diwan Society of Victoria collected another $17,925.00 as well as various items such as gift cards, diapers, clothing and gift baskets for Rana’s surviving family.

Considine and Company is holding the funds in trust. Executor Christopher Considine will manage the funds on behalf of Meena-Devi Rana

Sina Banki, marketing and public relations manager for Sizzling Tandoor, said the community has shown “tremendous” support in thanking all those who have contributed.

Police have not charged the 25-year-old woman, who drove the vehicle that struck Rana, because all evidence leads “investigators to believe the driver suffered a medical event while driving.” Police did not describe the nature of the medical event.