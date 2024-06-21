Remembering Tori Dunn: Campaign helps family of Surrey homicide victim

Saturday night vigil will pay tribute to 'warm-hearted' woman

A fundraising campaign set up for the family Tori Dunn, the victim of Sunday's murder, has raised more than $5,500 in less than 24 hours.

"Tori was the owner of a local landscaping business Dunn Right Landscaping with big aspirations. She was warm-hearted and lived her life in such an altruistic way," reads the campaign.

Funds from the campaign will be used for Tori's memorial service and for "out of pocket costs incurred by the family during the investigation."

The family has also organized a vigil on Saturday (June 22) at Surrey Bend Regional Park (17775 104 Ave).

"We want to encourage anyone whose lives were touched by Tori, or who would like to give their condolences to attend," reads the campaign.

Police in Surrey were called to a residence near the 9800-block of 182A Street at around 10 p.m. on June 16 and found the 30-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

Although paramedics arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital, Dunn succumbed to her injuries.

The suspect was located and taken into custody after a search of the area by additional police responders and the Integrated Police Dog Service, an IHIT release states. The suspect remains in custody on unrelated charges, IHIT said.

Dunn's family has described the homicide on social media as a home invasion, but police are not yet confirming details.

"We, her family cannot begin to understand how someone as kind as Tori could be victim to such senseless violence. Tori was loved by all she met. She devoted her time and love to her friends and family, someone who lit up the room with her smile and laugh," reads a Facebook post. "She is loved more than words."

-With files from Alex Browne