Furnace fire leaves burns on Sooke man’s face

A fire in Langford left one man with injuries Wednesday (Nov. 18).
Firefighters were called to a residence on Sooke Lake Road around 9:50 a.m. after reports of a furnace fire.
Langford Fire Rescue assistant fire Chief Lance Caven said firefighters arrived to find a man with facial burns. The man was transported to hospital.
Sooke resident Vanessa Whitmore identified the man as her husband, Steve Whitmore. She said he received first-degree burns to his eyes and minor burns to his face.
“All it takes is a spark,” Caven said. “It’s uncommon for something like this to happen, but there’s potential whenever there’s an unusual buildup of fuel.”
Caven said the incident is a reminder for the public to make sure their furnaces or fireplaces are working correctly during the cold winter months.
