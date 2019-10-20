Environment Canada issues gale warnings for most of Vancouver Island

Gale warnings in effect for most of Vancouver Island and west coast Mainland

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for today, tonight and Monday for Vancouver Island and surrounding areas along the West Coast of B.C. due to strong winds.

There are gale warnings in effect for the Strait of Georgia north of Nanaimo, the Juan de Fuca Strait central and east entrance, Johnstone Strait, Queen Charlotte Strait, West Coast Vancouver Island, Queen Charlotte Sound, the Central Coast from McInnes to Pine Island, Hecate Strait, Dixon Entrance, West Coast Haida Gwaii, Bowie, and Explorer.

READ ALSO: ‘Rather mild’ winter expected in B.C. this year

A gale warning means winds of 34-47 knots are occurring or expected to occur. Environment Canada expects winds of up to 35 knots today and Monday for regions with gale warnings in effect. Rain is also expected, and wind speeds are expected to drop to 20 knots or below by Tuesday.

Residents in these areas should take care when venturing outside, especially around coastal areas, and secure property or possessions at risk of blowing away.

There are also strong wind warnings, meaning winds are expected to reach between 20 and 33 knots, in effect for the Strait of Georgia south of Nanaimo, Haro Strait, and the Juan de Fuca Strait west entrance. Howe Sound does not have any weather warnings as of 10:30 a.m.

The next forecast will be released at 4 p.m. today. For a full weather forecast, click here.

READ ALSO: Here comes the rain: Victoria can expect post Thanksgiving showers all week

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
Trudeau to stop in Victoria on eve of election day

Just Posted

Trudeau to stop in Victoria on eve of election day

Liberal leader to make remarks at Bard and Banker

WorkBC Westshore hosts free ‘lunch and learn’ workshop for small businesses

The event takes place on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Five Halloween activities for adults to celebrate the spooky season

Halloween isn’t just for little ghouls in Greater Victoria

Island’s first international burlesque festival coming to Victoria

Performers showcased from around the world

Central Saanich changes incentives for housing developments

Changes shift incentives for some developments from development cost charges to building permit fees

VIDEO: Explosion, fire sends woman running from Saanich home

Heavy smoke in the area, crews on scene

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Canada legalized cannabis for non-medical use on Oct. 17, 2018,

ELECTION 2019: Federal leaders hit final 24 hours of campaign

Many leaders remain in B.C. for the final hours of the campaign

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

Most Read