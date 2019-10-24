The Galloping Goose Regional Trail near the McKenzie Interchange project won’t be paved until sometime in the fall (Wolf Depner/News Staff) The Galloping Goose Regional Trail near the McKenzie Interchange will be closed for maintenance from OCt. 28 to Nov. 2, 2019. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Galloping Goose closures start Monday for McKenzie interchange work

Detours in place on the trail from Oct. 28 to roughly Nov. 2.

Pedestrians and cyclists who use the Galloping Goose Trail are advised sections of the trail will be closed at McKenzie interchange from Oct. 28 to roughly Nov. 2. Heading westbound, the detour will start near Interurban Road onto Burnside Road and connect back with the trail at Grange Road.

Commuters using public transportation in the area will be affected as well. The northbound bus stopping along Highway 1 will connect to the trail at the McKenzie Avenue-Burnside Junction intersection. The detour starts near Interurban Road onto Burnside Road and connects back to the Galloping Goose Trail at Grange Road. (CRD/Supplied)

The Capital Regional District (CRD) says during closures, detour routes for recreational cyclists, pedestrians, and bike commuters will be clearly marked with signs and traffic controllers when necessary to make sure the public and workers on the construction site are safe.

There are also traffic advisories in place for this section of Highway 1. The province warns of possible delays 900m north to 800m south of McKenzie Avenue at Exit 6 between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. nightly until further notice. You can check for the latest traffic advisories on the DriveBC website.

These closures are part of the larger McKenzie interchange project to improve traffic flow at the Trans-Canada Highway intersection with Admirals Road and McKenzie Avenue in Saanich. The provincial government says this intersection is the worst bottleneck on Vancouver Island. Work on the project is now expected to be complete by summer 2020.

