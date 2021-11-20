The District of Sooke is warning trail users a section of the Galloping Goose Regional Trail will be closed for repairs Monday and Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Galloping Goose Regional Trail to be closed for repairs in Sooke Monday, Tuesday

Trail users asked to find alternate route while storm damage is repaired

The District of Sooke is warning trail users to use caution and prepare for closures due to recent storm damage.

In a news release, the municipality said the Galloping Goose Regional Trail near Ludlow Road was damaged by recent storms. Trail users are being asked to slow down and use caution in the area, while equestrian users are encouraged to avoid the area entirely.

Users are also being advised the trail will be closed on Monday and Tuesday between Ludlow Road and Sooke Highway for repairs. The section will be impassable during repair work, so users are being asked to find an alternative route.

READ MORE: Wheels turning on CRD’s Galloping Goose, Lochside trails widening, lighting project

