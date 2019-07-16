A West Shore RCMP sketch artist has worked with the victim of a robbery on the Galloping Goose trail in Langford to draw this sketch of the suspect. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Galloping Goose robbery remains unsolved, suspect also sought in recent sexual assault report

Police recommend buddy system when using local trails

West Shore RCMP is still looking to solve the case of a robbery that occurred on the Galloping Goose in Langford in the Spring.

On April 3 around 1 p.m. officers swarmed the Galloping Goose Trail at the west end of Rowils Crescent near Glen Lake in Langford. The response was following a report of a robbery.

Police said a male victim was approached by a man who brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s bag. The victim was unharmed and called the police.

A few days after the incident, police released a sketch of the suspect who was described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 6 foot three inches, medium build and wearing a black hoodie and pants.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP release sketch of Galloping Goose robbery suspect

The suspect was last seen running on the boardwalk and Glen Lake.

Cpl. Chris Dovell of West Shore RCMP said the robbery remains unsolved.

“We do not have any active leads or suspects at this time,” Dovell said.

Recently, on July 9, West Shore RCMP received a report of a sexual assault on the Galloping Goose Trail in Langford.

A 16-year-old female victim said she was walking on the trail around 1 p.m. near Sooke Road and Happy Valley Road in Langford.

Police said she was approached by a man who asked her for directions, which she provided to him. The man shook her hand and pulled her in to hug her and gave her a kiss on the neck before she pushed him away. The man then thanked her and left the area.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP look to identify man after sexual assault report on Galloping Goose in Langford

The man is described as East Indian with an East Indian accent and is 20 to 30 years old. He is described as wearing a dark, puffy jacket, dark jeans and a dark t-shirt and was riding a bicycle.

Dovell said he does not believe the two incidents are linked but offered tips to stay safe on the local trails.

“Police recommend trail users use the buddy system and always carry a cell phone in case of an emergency,” Dovell said. “Public places where you can be seen and heard are always sager and reduce opportunities for crime.”

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Just Posted

Sewage treatment plant in Esquimalt sees rising costs

A staff report to the CRD shows rising costs for wastewater treatment project

Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Bat expert with the BC Community Bat Program urges caution around the small creatures

Galloping Goose robbery remains unsolved, suspect also sought in recent sexual assault report

Police recommend buddy system when using local trails

Vancouver Island mom says she will go to court overseas to try to get daughter back

Tasha Brown says her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

More ideas come forward for Victoria’s Centennial Square

Ideas from over 1,400 residents are being presented to council

VIDEO: Dashcam video captures moment Victoria cyclist struck

Police seeking cyclist captured in video

B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

The provincial government is holding firm that ride-hailing drivers have a Class 4 licence

RCMP investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by cyclist on BCIT campus

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident

New home cost dips in B.C.’s large urban centres

Victoria, Kelowna, Vancouver prices decline from last year

Graphic suicide scene edited out of ‘13 Reasons Why’ finale

Suicide prevention groups support the decision

Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

SPCA says cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine

High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study

Annual ridership is projected to exceed three million

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

U.S. tug firm to be sentenced for 2016 spill in B.C. First Nation’s territory

The Nathan E. Stewart spilled 110,000 litres of diesel and heavy oils in October 2016

Most Read