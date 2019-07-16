Galloping Goose robbery remains unsolved, suspect also sought in recent sexual assault report

A West Shore RCMP sketch artist has worked with the victim of a robbery on the Galloping Goose trail in Langford to draw this sketch of the suspect. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is still looking to solve the case of a robbery that occurred on the Galloping Goose in Langford in the Spring.

On April 3 around 1 p.m. officers swarmed the Galloping Goose Trail at the west end of Rowils Crescent near Glen Lake in Langford. The response was following a report of a robbery.

Police said a male victim was approached by a man who brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s bag. The victim was unharmed and called the police.

A few days after the incident, police released a sketch of the suspect who was described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old, 6 foot three inches, medium build and wearing a black hoodie and pants.

The suspect was last seen running on the boardwalk and Glen Lake.

Cpl. Chris Dovell of West Shore RCMP said the robbery remains unsolved.

“We do not have any active leads or suspects at this time,” Dovell said.

Recently, on July 9, West Shore RCMP received a report of a sexual assault on the Galloping Goose Trail in Langford.

A 16-year-old female victim said she was walking on the trail around 1 p.m. near Sooke Road and Happy Valley Road in Langford.

Police said she was approached by a man who asked her for directions, which she provided to him. The man shook her hand and pulled her in to hug her and gave her a kiss on the neck before she pushed him away. The man then thanked her and left the area.

The man is described as East Indian with an East Indian accent and is 20 to 30 years old. He is described as wearing a dark, puffy jacket, dark jeans and a dark t-shirt and was riding a bicycle.

Dovell said he does not believe the two incidents are linked but offered tips to stay safe on the local trails.

“Police recommend trail users use the buddy system and always carry a cell phone in case of an emergency,” Dovell said. “Public places where you can be seen and heard are always sager and reduce opportunities for crime.”

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

