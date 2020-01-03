Cyclists and pedestrians will detour around the McKenzie Interchange while the Galloping Goose Regional Trail is closed as part of the construction. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

Galloping Goose trail to close for McKenzie Interchange construction

Detours will be marked from Jan. 6 to end of the month

Galloping Goose Regional Trail users will be asked to take a detour near the McKenzie Interchange beginning Jan. 6.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure issued an alert on Friday to advise cyclists and pedestrians alike of the coming trail closure. The shut down was deemed necessary to complete the construction of the sound wall along the trail.

The section of the Galloping Goose between McKenzie Avenue and Burnside Road will be off limits until the end of January.

Detours will be clearly marked and trail users will be guided around the closure via Burnside Road and across McKenzie Avenue using the protected overhead path. Traffic controllers will be positioned where necessary to ensure the safety of active transportation users.

READ ALSO: Mount Tolmie man warns Saanich locals of coordinating thieves

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Much of B.C. under weather warnings as winter storm touches down on south coast
Next story
Trump says Iranian should have been ‘taken out’ years ago

Just Posted

Galloping Goose trail to close for McKenzie Interchange construction

Detours will be marked from Jan. 6 to end of the month

Passengers evacuated from smoking transit bus in Oak Bay

Fire contained to engine, officials say

Environment Canada warns of winds up to 70 km/h across south coast of B.C.

Winds expected to ease through Saturday afternoon

Roller Skate Victoria seeks help to keep public skate nights rolling

The group is having a hard time finding venues

Saanich mom gets $368 traffic ticket for touching phone mounted to dashboard

Lawyer says ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

Fashion Fridays: How to clean out your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Contractors picked for B.C.’s Pattullo Bridge replacement

Acciona, Aecon to build union-only four-lane Fraser crossing

Two B.C. men found guilty of staging crash in ICBC lawsuit

Judge finds two of 13 defendants guilty in Surrey ICBC scam

Much of B.C. under weather warnings as winter storm touches down on south coast

Strong winds, rain and heavy snowfall expected to continue through to Saturday

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Skier recovering after being lost for two days on B.C. mountain

Mark Gayowski, 34, says the experience was ‘life-changing’

B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

Montreal’s ban on horse-drawn carriages now in effect

Concerns about animal welfare have spawned a wave of public outrage

Canucks extend win streak to 6 with 7-5 triumph over Blackhawks

Captain Horvat has pair of goals for Vancouver

Young woman on the mend after explosion at frozen Cranbrook lake

Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.

Most Read