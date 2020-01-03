Galloping Goose trail to close for McKenzie Interchange construction

Detours will be marked from Jan. 6 to end of the month

Cyclists and pedestrians will detour around the McKenzie Interchange while the Galloping Goose Regional Trail is closed as part of the construction. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

Galloping Goose Regional Trail users will be asked to take a detour near the McKenzie Interchange beginning Jan. 6.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure issued an alert on Friday to advise cyclists and pedestrians alike of the coming trail closure. The shut down was deemed necessary to complete the construction of the sound wall along the trail.

The section of the Galloping Goose between McKenzie Avenue and Burnside Road will be off limits until the end of January.

Detours will be clearly marked and trail users will be guided around the closure via Burnside Road and across McKenzie Avenue using the protected overhead path. Traffic controllers will be positioned where necessary to ensure the safety of active transportation users.

