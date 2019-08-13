Users of the Galloping Goose trail are being advised of potential night closures. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Galloping Goose trail users warned of possible night closures

Intermittent closures possible until November near McKenzie interchange construction site

Commuting cyclists and pedestrians are being advised of possible night closures to the Galloping Goose Regional Trail this week.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, there may be intermittent overnight trail closures at the McKenzie interchange construction site between Aug. 13 and Nov. 5.

The government says trail closures will be limited to non-peak hours and won’t occur on Sundays or holidays. Any closures will occur between 8:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Trail users will be detoured onto Burnside Road.

READ ALSO: Work on Galloping Goose near McKenzie interchange expected to wrap up this fall

READ ALSO: $11 million overdraw for McKenzie Interchange construction

Orange signs will be set up along the trail to indicate any closures.

“These intermittent closures are required to undertake landscaping, topsoil placement and other construction work in the area,” the ministry states. “During construction, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is committed to minimizing delays and maximizing predictability for all commuters, including trail users, by undertaking most of the work outside of peak travel periods.”

Improvements being made to the Galloping Goose – as part of the McKenzie interchange project – are expected to be completed this fall.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
West Shore students mourn the loss of another classmate
Next story
Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

Just Posted

West Shore students mourn the loss of another classmate

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of 16-year-old Belmont student Dorrian Wright

Oak Bay couple run Victoria’s best kept concert secret

Tickets to Victoria Listening Room shows by email only

Celebrate Pagan Pride Day in Victoria

Free family friendly event features vendors and Pagan rituals

Yellow Wolf Powwow draws dancers from across Canada

Saanichton event a celebration of Indigenous culture

Victoria woman appealing conviction for murdering her daughter

Kaela Mehl was scheduled for a conviction appeal hearing on Aug. 12

VIDEO: Canadian trade show displays the latest in police tools

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police hosts its annual general meeting in Calgary

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Bear killed after head-on collision near B.C.-Alberta border

Driver faced with split-second choice to hit either semi or animal

B.C. vehicle insurance remains Canada’s costliest, industry group says

ICBC monopoly needs competition, Insurance Bureau of Canada argues

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

Person of interest sought in murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang

Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit asking for assistance in locating Steven Michael Bacon

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Most Read