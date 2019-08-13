Galloping Goose trail users warned of possible night closures

Users of the Galloping Goose trail are being advised of potential night closures. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Commuting cyclists and pedestrians are being advised of possible night closures to the Galloping Goose Regional Trail this week.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, there may be intermittent overnight trail closures at the McKenzie interchange construction site between Aug. 13 and Nov. 5.

The government says trail closures will be limited to non-peak hours and won’t occur on Sundays or holidays. Any closures will occur between 8:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Trail users will be detoured onto Burnside Road.

Orange signs will be set up along the trail to indicate any closures.

“These intermittent closures are required to undertake landscaping, topsoil placement and other construction work in the area,” the ministry states. “During construction, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is committed to minimizing delays and maximizing predictability for all commuters, including trail users, by undertaking most of the work outside of peak travel periods.”

Improvements being made to the Galloping Goose – as part of the McKenzie interchange project – are expected to be completed this fall.

