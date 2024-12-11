 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Gaming wish granted for Nanaimo teen living with muscular dystrophy

Blair Haslam receives top-tier computer gaming system from Help Fill A Dream Foundation
Karl Yu
Karl Yu
help-fill-a-dream_8351
Blair Haslam, 18, received a dream gaming rig from the Help Fill A Dream Foundation at Country Grocer in Cedar on Dec. 10.Karl Yu/News Bulletin

A Nanaimo-area teen has been given a dream gaming rig intended to not only entertain him, but also enrich his life.

Blair Haslam, 18, lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a degenerative disease which affects mobility. He is passionate about video games and with the assistance of the Help Fill A Dream Foundation, now has a gaming system, including high-end monitors, hardware, headset and microphones, and a custom-made gaming chair. He received the computer equipment Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Country Grocer in Cedar.

The new gear will allow him to play games that wasn't able to play previously, as well as livestream his gaming.

"I want to be a streamer, I want to stream games to people, hopefully to make them smile," said Haslam.

Blair's mother Jennifer expressed gratitude to the foundation and said the fulfilled dream will do wonders.

"Blair has had this dream for a long time, even when his sisters were trying to convince him that a trip would be a really good idea, he really has been focused on this one dream," she said. "It really helps him connect with friends, and puts him on the level playing field with all his peers, because he is an equal in those games."

Haslam was given four shopping carts full of equipment.

"This gives him the ability to do so much in terms of communication with other gamers and everything online,” said Craig Smith, foundation executive director. "There's also some educational components that he's built into there, but also it's giving him some freedom and a sense of self and independence."

Haslam is currently playing Marvel Rivals, a third-person shooter featuring characters from the comic-book universe.

Over the past two years, the Help Fill A Dream Foundation has raised more than $50,000.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Karl Yu

About the Author: Karl Yu

I joined Black Press in 2010 and cover education, court and RDN. I am a Ma Murray and CCNA award winner.
Read more

More News

Engine issue forces Philippine Mars to return to Sproat Lake
Engine issue forces Philippine Mars to return to Sproat Lake
Animal cruelty alleged in undercover video from B.C. pig-processing plant
Animal cruelty alleged in undercover video from B.C. pig-processing plant
Knife passed through teen's rib into his lung, Surrey murder trial hears
Knife passed through teen's rib into his lung, Surrey murder trial hears