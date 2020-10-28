Gang enforcement team seizes drugs and weapons in Victoria and Nanaimo

Items seized over four days of targeted vehicle checks Nanaimo and Victoria by members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC photo)

A special enforcement team seized drugs, weapons and cash as it worked to disrupt suspected gang activity in Victoria and Nanaimo last week.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. noted in a press release that it made 33 vehicle stops involving 52 individuals over a four-day period “with a majority of those people connected to the street-level drug trade.”

The CFSEU-BC’s uniform gang enforcement team seized multiple guns, knives and machetes, swords, a crossbow, an axe and bear spray. It also seized a replica rifle and a pellet gun, more than $15,000 cash, and “substantial quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and prescription medication.”

The vehicle checks were done in partnership with Nanaimo RCMP, West Shore RCMP and Saanich Police, with the local police agencies providing information about “local crime hot spots” and up-to-date intelligence.

“By conducting active and high-visibility enforcement in the communities, including on those individuals or groups that may be posing the greatest risk to public safety due to their involvement in gang or organized crime activity, [the team] was able to contribute to overall law enforcement efforts and enhanced public safety,” noted the release.

Cpl. Chris Manseau, B.C. RCMP division spokesman, said in the release that local detachments and communities appreciate the CFSEU-BC’s work on targeted offenders.

“CFSEU works very closely with the local detachments to target those specific offenders with drug, crime, and/or gang ties, and focuses enforcement on them,” Manseau said. “These most recent results show some of the excellent pro-active work completed by the teams in an effort to disrupt organized crime activity in our communities.”

