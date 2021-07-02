Garbage piles at Mt. Doug in Saanich not just a result of heat-related slowdowns

Two Saanich residents who visited Mt. Douglas Park recently encountered this pile of garbage and say the large piles in this natural environment are becoming more common. (Photo courtesy of Stefan Terras)

Concerned residents say they see waste left behind nearly every weekend at park

Saanich residents have seen large volumes of garbage left behind at Mount Douglas park after what appeared to be a large gathering.

Stefan Terras is a concerned resident whose wife took a photo of garbage piled up around one lone Saanich garbage can. Terras said this isn’t the first time they’ve seen waste left behind like this and they’re getting tired of seeing mounds of garbage at the park they love to frequent.

“The main thing in my mind when I come to a wonderful natural area like this is that I want to treat it with respect and leave it the same, if not better than when I left. Simply pack in what you pack out, leave no trace,” he said.

If it’s too much volume for one person to handle, then there’s too much waste being produced in the first place, Terras added.

Kelsie McLeod, communications manager for the District of Saanich, said parks waste services were slowed over the past week due to the extreme heat and humidity.

“Staff also followed up with permit holders to remind them of their responsibility to ensure the space is clean after use,” she said.

That said, Saanich parks staff are seeing a lot more household garbage dropped off in parks, especially near the end of every month, she added. “We ask that residents continue to use our parks responsibly and refrain from dumping illegally.”

Tips for waste reduction offered by the District of Saanich to consider:

• Contact local social groups or charities to see if they will accept your items

• Post items for sale or for free on re-sale sites, such as Facebook Marketplace

• Visit myrecyclopedia.ca for local recycling options

• If you witness illegal dumping, record the date and time and call Saanich police at 250-475-4321

