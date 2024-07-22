Garbage truck tips over in crash in Nanaimo

Incident happened at Rutherford and Bradbury roads on July 22

A City of Nanaimo garbage truck tipped over on its route in north Nanaimo this morning.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance Service and Nanaimo RCMP all rushed to the crash scene at Rutherford Road at Bradbury Road just before noon on Monday, July 22.

According to a passing motorist, a waste collection truck was coming down Rutherford hill and turning right onto Bradbury when the crash occurred.

"It was just the loudest, biggest boom you've ever heard," said Kiersten Zanchetta.

She pulled a U-turn to stop at the crash scene and call 911, and neighbour Dave Ovington used an axe and drill to break the window to try to free the garbage truck driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle. The patient was being checked over at the scene by paramedics and was injured but conscious and communicating, said witnesses.