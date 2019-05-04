(Black Press Media file photo)

Gardeners around the world strip down for World Naked Gardening Day

Annual celebration encourages naked gardening

You might be a little surprised while spying on your neighbours in their gardens today.

People all over the world are celebrating World Naked Gardening Day.

On the first Saturday in May, people from across the globe are encouraged to tend to their gardens in their most natural state — naked.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s community garden plots a hot commodity

The World Naked Gardening Day website says the annual tradition will help move culture to “a healthy sense of both body acceptance and our relation to the natural environment.”

The sunny weather in Greater Victoria makes it the perfect day for people to strip down and get their hands dirty while they trim their hedges, weed their gardens and plant some seeds in the soil.

READ ALSO: Honeybees find a home at Gordon Head community garden

Event promoters say the international celebration has no political agenda but that naked individuals and groups are encouraged to adopt the day for themselves.

All that’s needed to participate is yourself — sans clothes — and a garden.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week
Next story
City of Victoria kicks off Emergency Preparedness Week on Sunday

Just Posted

Capital Comets Dog Sports to show off their skills at Esquimalt Buccaneer Days

Dogs of all breeds and sizes to put on agility demonstration

City of Victoria kicks off Emergency Preparedness Week on Sunday

Chance for people and families to be prepared

Gardeners around the world strip down for World Naked Gardening Day

Annual celebration encourages naked gardening

Vigorous fire engulfs rear section of Victoria gas station

Close to a dozen firefighters battle the blaze to protect business and neighbouring homes

Saanich urges residents to ‘be emergency ready’

Emergency Preparedness Week kicks off May 5

WATCH: Local female boxer rings in silver at first national championship

Terris Smith aims for gold next time around

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Most Read