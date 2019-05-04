Gardeners around the world strip down for World Naked Gardening Day

You might be a little surprised while spying on your neighbours in their gardens today.

People all over the world are celebrating World Naked Gardening Day.

On the first Saturday in May, people from across the globe are encouraged to tend to their gardens in their most natural state — naked.

May the 4th be with you as you celebrate working in garden in the buff . My daughter thought this would be a fun thing for her crazy Mama to do , started in 2016 . She was right . My annual tradition #worldnakedgardeningday #WorldNakedGardeningDay2019 #WNGD pic.twitter.com/NJ2focQ1v9 — Reen Moore (@Reenster) May 4, 2019

The World Naked Gardening Day website says the annual tradition will help move culture to “a healthy sense of both body acceptance and our relation to the natural environment.”

The sunny weather in Greater Victoria makes it the perfect day for people to strip down and get their hands dirty while they trim their hedges, weed their gardens and plant some seeds in the soil.

Event promoters say the international celebration has no political agenda but that naked individuals and groups are encouraged to adopt the day for themselves.

All that’s needed to participate is yourself — sans clothes — and a garden.

