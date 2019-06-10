The Farmlands Trust (FLT) Greater Victoria Society is looking for summer volunteers. (File Photo)

Gardening volunteers needed for summer work parties in Central Saanich

Farmlands Trust seeks volunteers to pick weeds and rocks, manage garden and veggie beds

Get your hands dirty and do some good.

The Farmlands Trust (FLT) Greater Victoria Society team is looking for volunteers to manage weeds, pick rocks, and tidy up the garden plots and raised garden beds at Newman Farm over the summer.

Preparation of Newman Farm started in May, when the team and volunteers set up water lines and planted veggies and flowers. The garden’s raised beds and veggie garden plot were expanded to support the wide range of produce being grown to support the ‘field to plate’ initiative with Our Place Society – expansions included a new fruit orchard, as well as sunflowers, buckwheat and wildflowers planted to “enhance the bee-friendly farming practices at Newman Farm.”

READ ALSO: Weekend volunteers needed on Newman Farm in Central Saanich

The upcoming volunteer work parties will see garden and plant enthusiasts join the FLT Society team over three days this summer to assist with the maintenance of the foodlands garden.

The Society is looking for volunteers from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on June 15, July 13 and August 10 – weather-permitting. Snacks and refreshments are provided.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact FLT at farmlandstrust@gmail.com.

READ ALSO: Newman Farm volunteers help feed the poor

READ ALSO: Saanich council nourishes regional foodlands trust with unanimous endorsement

Newman Farm is a centuries-old 6.6-hectare farm located in Central Saanich on the Saanich Peninsula. Split into three separate parcels of land, with homestead and managed gardens on the section between Central Saanich Road and Wallace Drive. The FLT Society serves as the agricultural steward of the historic property.

