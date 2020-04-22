Gas leak along Quadra Street causes brief evacuation for nearby businesses

Victoria crews still investigating what caused the incident

The Victoria Fire Department is still investigating what caused a gas leak in the 1400-block of Quadra Street Wednesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Fire Department responded to a gas leak in the 1400-block of Quadra Street Wednesday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Dan Atkinson, crews were dispatched at approximately 9:30 a.m and within the next 30 minutes, the situation was stabilized.

Atkinson said employees from nearby businesses were briefly evacuated after a residential gas line was struck. Crews are still investigating to determine what struck the line and caused the leak.

