Gas prices across Greater Victoria surge past $2 a litre – again

Gas is back above the $2 mark.
Drivers awoke to most stations posting a 201.9 cents per litre price Tuesday morning (April 19).
The jump doesn’t break any records, as the high remains at 208.9 from March’s record-breaking run.
On March 2, gas prices leapt 15 cents from 179.9 to 194.9 cents per litre in Greater Victoria, setting a new record. Less than a week later, prices surmounted the previously unimaginable $2 mark to hit 208.9 cents per litre at most stations.
