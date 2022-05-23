Gas prices dropped slightly but offered little respite for Greater Victoria residents over Victoria Day. (Black Press Media File)

Gas prices dropped slightly but offered little respite for Greater Victoria residents over Victoria Day. (Black Press Media File)

Gas prices drop slightly, highest ever for Victoria Day

Prices dropped by 2.9 cents per litre averaging 225.63 c/L as of May 22, according to GasBuddy

Gas prices dropped slightly this past week in Victoria, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Prices dropped by 2.9 cents per litre, averaging 225.63 c/L as of May 22 according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 95 gas outlets in Victoria. This means prices dropped more than the national average, which fell by 2.6 c/L in the last week to 197.28 c/L.

“Prices are appearing to slow down, for now. While the coast isn’t clear yet, and prices are at their highest for Victoria Day ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $2.25 per litre this year. Whether or not we’re able to depends on global demand falling in the face of sky-high prices,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said in a statement.

Despite the drop, prices on May 22 were 73.1 c/L higher than the same day one year ago and are 26.8 c/L higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 21.5 c/L during the last month and is 67.8 c/L higher than this day one year ago.

Two years ago on May 22, gas prices were at 115.81 c/L in 2020.

ALSO READ: Gas prices continue to soar for weekend drivers, experts predict no immediate relief

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

economygas pricesWest Shore

Previous story
215: Memorial honours unmarked graves found 1 year ago at former Kamloops residential school

Just Posted

Gas prices dropped slightly but offered little respite for Greater Victoria residents over Victoria Day. (Black Press Media File)
Gas prices drop slightly, highest ever for Victoria Day

Ann Marie Burns started researching her family tree and then broadened to Vancouver Island’s history. (Courtesy of Ann Marie Burns)
Local writer unearths forgotten tales of the Island

Fresh berries may be among the items on offer at a newly approved roadside stand in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)
Roadside stand approved for 2022-23 by Saanich council

CFUV announced its Queer Histories and Futures project, funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program. (Pixabay)
UVic campus radio launches program to boost digital literacy, intergenerational connections in queer community