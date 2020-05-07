Gas prices in Greater Victoria up nearly 10 cents since last week

Average gas prices in Victoria are up 9.1 cents per litre from last week. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria gas prices might have dropped at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but prices appear to be on the rise.

According to GasBuddy, as of May 7, the average price of gas in the region is 105.7 cents per litre, up 9.1 cents from last week and three cents per litre above the average for last month.

The region’s average gas price is still down 56 cents from the 2019 average price of 161.7 cents per litre, which is just below the highest recorded average for Victoria since 2008.

While gas prices are low, they’re still above Victoria’s lowest average on record since 2008 – on Dec 30, 2008 gas was 81.5 cents per litre.

Canada-wide the average price of fuel is 87 cents per litre but B.C. takes the lead for the most expensive fuel prices, averaging at 100.1 cents per litre.

RELATED: Vancouver Island gas prices drop amid COVID-19 pandemic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusgas prices