Gas prices jump 14 cents across Greater Victoria overnight

Some stations make the jump Thursday morning to 153.9 while others linger at 139.9

The expected gas price boost hit Thursday morning as the price of gas jumped to 153.9 a litre at a handful of stations across the region while many linger at the 139.9 mark.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on Oct. 9 in Victoria have ranged widely over the last five years: 126.57 c/L in 2017, 116.66 c/L in 2016, 106.80 c/L in 2015, 123.90 c/L in 2014 and 126.60 c/L in 2013.

The price at the pump broke a record in Greater Victoria on May 26, 2018 with a price of 156.9 c/L.

Dan McTeague, Senior Petroleum Analyst with GasBuddy, warned of the increase earlier this week after a natural gas pipeline explosion in Prince George. The explosion knocked out oil refineries in Washington state that rely on natural gas to power portions of their facilities that produce gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

The duration of the price impact will depend on the length of time that the pipeline is out of service, but it may be at least one to two weeks. Motorists are urged to only buy what fuel they need to limit the scope of the price increases.

A price of 153.9 greeted drivers Thursday morning. (Keili Bartlett/Black Press) A price of 153.9 greeted drivers Thursday morning. (Keili Bartlett/Black Press)

A price of 153.9 greeted drivers Thursday morning. (Keili Bartlett/Black Press)

