Gas prices jump again at Greater Victoria pumps

A litre of regular will cost you $1.55.9 at most stations this morning

Prices for regular gasoline jumped four cents to $1.55.9 at many stations around Greater Victoria on Monday night. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Greater Victoria drivers already reeling from historically high gas prices got another jolt Monday evening, as many stations upped their price for regular gas to $1.55.9 per litre.

The price remained at $1.51.9 at various stations around town, but the trend appeared to be that it was on the rise.

According to gasbuddy.com, the lowest among the public outlets was the 7-Eleven station at West Burnside and Harriet roads, which was at $1.50.9 as of 8:30 Tuesday morning.

Last month, analysts had said the shortage of supply from the U.S., as well as the coming visitor season, were contributing to the price increases.

Prices on the Lower Mainland last night ranged from a low of $1.55.9 for regular, with an average of $1.59.8. Most stations had jumped up to $1.61.9 by the morning.

