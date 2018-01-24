Gas prices jumping to 136.9 cents a litre in Victoria region

If the needle on your gas gauge is closer to empty than full, you’d better fill up soon or you may pay more.

Gas prices around Greater Victoria were jumping to 136.9 cents a litre at locations across the region Wednesday afternoon.

Yesterday, prices were hovering at around 126.9 cents a litre.

Unfortunately, this may not be an anomaly. With demand for oil at an all-time-high globally, petroleum analysts say B.C. consumers should expect to see some of the highest prices they’ve ever seen at the pump this year.

According to gasbuddy, as of Wednesday afternoon, the lowest price in the province could be found in Prince George 109.9 cents a litre.

On the Island it was 123.9 in Ladysmith and Duncan, with most communities norht of the Malahat charging in the mid- to upper-120s.

