Gas prices around Greater Victoria jumped to 136.9 cents a litre Wednesday afternoon. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)

Gas prices jumping to 136.9 cents a litre

Pumps across Greater Victoria are reporting a jump this afternoon

If the needle on your gas gauge is closer to empty than full, you’d better fill up soon or you may pay more.

Gas prices around Greater Victoria were jumping to 136.9 cents a litre at locations across the region Wednesday afternoon.

Yesterday, prices were hovering at around 126.9 cents a litre.

READ MORE: B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

Unfortunately, this may not be an anomaly. With demand for oil at an all-time-high globally, petroleum analysts say B.C. consumers should expect to see some of the highest prices they’ve ever seen at the pump this year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
New provincial health officer takes over in B.C.

Just Posted

$2.75-million recreation complex expansion eyed for Sooke

New gym and multi-purpose room proposed

Storm leaves sailboats beached in North Saanich

Jurisdictional mayhem often a concern

Phillips Backyard Weekender announces lineup

Artists include the Revolution, Reggie Watts, Keys N Krates and more

UVic alumnus named entrepreneur of the year

Stewart Butterfield helped co-found Flickr and Slack since his graduation in 1996

Victoria Film Festival set for triumphant return to the big screen

Two decades on, diverse film lineups keep movie-goers coming to the box office

WATCH: Greater Victoria residents gather at higher ground during tsunami warning

Ocean Boulevard and the Esquimalt Lagoon reopened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday

Gas prices jumping to 136.9 cents a litre

Pumps across Greater Victoria are reporting a jump this afternoon

Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest

Beyond less choice for consumers, new rules mean Realtors are prone to conflicting sales

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope

Donald Stoochnoff faces four criminal charges including flight from officer and resisting arrest

Thousands of B.C. students, teachers to receive coding classes, digital skill training

More than 130,000 B.C. students will receive access to programs, including Surrey Centre Elementary

Trudeau to host first B.C. town hall of the year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will talk jobs and the economy on Feb. 2 in Nanaimo

New provincial health officer takes over in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry replaces retiring Dr. Perry Kendall to head public health efforts

U.S. gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Most Read