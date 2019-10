Price at the pump jumps 12 cents

Hopefully you filled up your tank this past weekend as gas prices jumped 12 cents overnight in Greater Victoria.

According to GasBuddy, a number of stations in Greater Victoria are pricing fuel at 153.9 cents a litre.

The lowest price for gas starts at 136.9 at Costco in Langford.

To find the cheapest gas near you visit www.gasbuddy.com.