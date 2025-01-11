Gastrointestinal, respiratory outbreaks at multiple Interior Health facilities

Outbreaks reported at facilities in Williams Lake, Salmon Arm, Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Castlegar

Interior Health (IH) says there have been gastrointestinal illness and respiratory infection outbreaks at facilities across its B.C. region over the last two weeks.

As recent as Jan. 10, outbreaks have been declared at healthcare facilities due to either one of the infections in Williams Lake, Salmon Arm, Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Castlegar.

Outbreaks have been reported at following facilities, according to IH:

• Cariboo Place in Williams Lake: Gastrointestinal illness, declared on Jan. 10

• Shuswap Lake Hospital in Salmon Arm: Respiratory infection, declared on Jan. 7

• Trinity Care Centre in Penticton: Gastrointestinal illness, declared on Jan. 7

• Brandt's Creek Mews in Kelowna: Respiratory infection, declared on Jan. 6

• The Hamlets at Vernon: Gastrointestinal illness, declared on Dec. 31, 2024

• Castleview Care Centre: Respiratory infection, declared on Dec. 30, 2024

IH says people can become infected with gastrointestinal illness by eating contaminated food or touching contaminated surfaces and then placing their hands in their mouths.

Symptoms include nausea, abdominal pain, muscle aches, headache, and weakness, according to the regional health authority.

IH added that people with worsening cough and fever, weakness, runny nose, sore throat, or headache would be experiencing respiratory infection symptoms.

During this time, the health authority says signs will be posted at the entrance of the building or unit identifying the outbreak in effect.