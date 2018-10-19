The raising of the Pride and Transgender flags signal the start of Pride Week in Victoria, running from July 1 to 9. (Morgan Cross/Victoria News)

Gay tenant outed at work by landlord

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal orders $5,000

A landlord was ordered to pay $5,000 to a former tenant after the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal in Victoria found the landlord outed the man at work.

“Mr. Li wears casual male clothing and occasionally enjoys wearing female clothing. Mr. Li discussed his sexuality with the Browns. He wanted to feel comfortable where he lives, and did not want to hide or be someone else. Mr. Li said that, at the time, the Browns knew that he was not openly gay at work,” the tribunal’s Oct. 16 decision said.

Shangzhou Li, a young gay man, lived in a suite rented by John Brown and Brown’s husband Clay in their home. Li only lived in the suite of Brown’s home or six months, but personal conflict between the tenant and former landlord continued with three litigations and two years.

Li sent Brown a photo of himself dressed in a dress and heels while the Browns were at a romantic dinner. Clay Brown, John Brown’s husband, was upset by the photo. Li wasn’t clear why he sent only John the photograph, and why he sent it while the couple was on a date, but Li said he wasn’t interested in Brown sexually.

“Mr. Clay Brown began to regard Mr. Li as an interloper who was trying to disrupt their marriage,” the decision said.

The landlords and tenant also argued over parking. The Browns alleged that Li’s parking created conflict with neighbours and at one point an unlocked gate led to a theft from their home business. In a text about the parking, Li signed off “Love you.”

When the Browns decided to put their house up for sale, they said Li became increasingly difficult about viewing his unit to prospective buyers, asking for written notice instead of by text message. Li decided to move out, he said, because the parking was becoming too much of a hassle. At the move-out inspection of the suite, Li recorded Brown saying the unit was dirty and some things had been stolen, which Li denies. That’s when Brown is heard asking, “Do you want your employer to see you in a dress?”

On Feb. 20, 2017, Brown came to Li’s work and showed Li’s manager the photo. The next day, Li reported the incident to police to apply for a restraining order and peace bond. On Oct. 16, the tribunal chair Diana Juricevic’s decision found Brown had attempted to interfere with Li’s employment.

“Given that the photograph was of Mr. Li in a dress, that interference reasonably amounts to an adverse impact on Mr. Li on the basis of his gender identity and expression. That Mr. Li may have been a bad tenant, or had romantic feelings for his landlord, cannot form a justification for what Mr. John Brown did,” Juricevic’s decision said.

The damage deposit for the rental was only returned after a provincial court hearing.

Gay tenant outed at work by landlord

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal orders $5,000

