Geese make recovery at Nanaimo SPCA following animal cruelty investigation

Ryan Goose-Ling and three others were voluntarily surrendered in December

Cardi-Beak, Ryan Goose-Ling, Goose-Toph and Be-Honk-Cé may sound like the names of celebrities, but they're the first geese to get welcomed into the Nanaimo SPCA's recovery and adoption barn.

The gaggle were voluntarily surrendered mid-December following an animal cruelty investigation with about 80 fowl including chickens, guineafowl and turkeys.

Odessa Kasprowicz, Nanaimo SPCA's barn animal care attendant specialist, said the geese were found in a dog kennel filled high was dirty straw, water and feces.

"They want to have a large property to roam, lots of grass to eat, a pond to swim in – so we're kind of simulating that now," Kasprowicz said.

While waiting for their forever home, the geese were given their own enclosure at the Nanaimo SPCA animal barn. Due to the avian flu risk in wild birds, the geese aren't allowed to go outside, so staff installed a kiddie pool for the gaggle to play in. Nearby is a hose for staff to give the birds mist showers and let them peck at the water.

"They've been very skinny when they came in, so they've been gaining weight very slowly and steadily. Some of the birds also had mites, so they've been treated for mites and they've done great for treatments."

With the rest of the bird species from the flock being adopted, the geese are all that remain. Kasprowicz said the SPCA has been reviewing applications, and a meet-and-greet with a prospective family is set for Saturday, Feb. 1. The ideal home would need a well-ventilated coop, safety from predators, and an environment with natural sunlight for at least half the day.

"They can live up to 30 years, so geese are a big commitment, longer than dogs," Kasprowicz said. "So you've got to make sure they're going to have their best life to live out for the rest of their years."

She said geese can have a valuable role on any farm as a protector against eagles and other predators due to their territorial nature. At the same time, they can remember faces and form attachments with people. For people luckily enough to have a goose feel safe enough to bond with them, Kasprowicz said the birds may begin to follow "their safe person" around the property.

"I think sometimes people always have bad memories as a kid getting chased by a goose or what not, but they actually can become quite bonded to people."