Overhead rendering (centre corridor) of a three-building residential development project at 1224 Richardson that was approved Thursday by Victoria council. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

Overhead rendering (centre corridor) of a three-building residential development project at 1224 Richardson that was approved Thursday by Victoria council. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

‘Gentle densification’ of large city lot convinces Victoria council to approve development

Three-building project on Richardson Street includes four utits at below market value

A multi-unit Fairfield residential development proposal characterized as offering “gentle densification” was approved by Victoria council Jan. 28 after a public hearing.

A rectangular property at 1224 Richardson St., roughly triple the size of a regular city lot will eventually be the site of 24 homes in three three-level structures.

The proposal gained broad support from council, who appreciated the approach to infill housing using building design sympathetic to the surrounding properties, as well as the inclusion of four designated units to be sold at 10 per cent below market value.

RELATED STORY: Victoria development in Fairfield features subsidized housing element

Coun. Marianne Alto called the project a “sound precedent for future developments.”

“It’s a good example of a way we can look at very gentle densification, close to the downtown core,” she said.

The development group has an agreement with the Capital Region Housing Corporation to handle appraisals and sales of the below-market units in perpetuity. Purchasers must be first-time home buyers, have lived in Greater Victoria a year or more and have maximum household annual incomes of $85,000 for the one-bedroom units, and $95,000 for the two-bedroom.

While those incomes thresholds are too high to meet the city’s definition of affordable home ownership, staff reported, the partnership with a government agency to administer the four suites was consistent with the city’s housing strategy.

The biggest concern about the project from the public and some councillors was the fact it calls for just 10 parking stalls for 24 units; six for residents, one for a dedicated car share vehicle and three for visitors. During council deliberations, co-proponent Tim Stemp said the properties are being marketed to people without need or desire for a vehicle.

ALSO READ: Cook Street Village project back on table, after Victoria mayor invokes Community Charter

Coun. Geoff Young, who opposed the project, said he was concerned that access to the building at the rear of the lot was via a pathway, noting the urge will be great to park moving or delivery vehicles closer. While the increase in density on the lot was acceptable, he added, the configuration of buildings on the lot is “awkward” and could lead to access-related problems.

Measures taken to promote a car-free lifestyle and reduce impact on traffic and parking in the area included a dedicated car share vehicle and parking spot, one car share membership per unit with a $100 starting credit, two oversized bicycle parking stalls and a bicycle repair station.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Victoriadevelopment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Street view rendering (right side) of the front of a three-building residential development project at 1224 Richardson that was approved Thursday by Victoria council. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

Street view rendering (right side) of the front of a three-building residential development project at 1224 Richardson that was approved Thursday by Victoria council. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

Previous story
North Saanich pitches in money to help clean chamber potties

Just Posted

Alex Campbell, owner of The Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park in Esquimalt, took advantage of the eight-week Digital Marketing Bootcamp during the spring shutdown, as offered by the province. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Digital training helping Esquimalt business bounce back

Businesses can access province’s free Digital Marketing Bootcamp

Overhead rendering (centre corridor) of a three-building residential development project at 1224 Richardson St. that was approved by Victoria council. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
‘Gentle densification’ of large city lot convinces Victoria council to approve development

Three-building project on Richardson Street includes four utits at below market value

The Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce is grateful for the support from the three Saanich municipalities including North Saanich to help maintain washrooms near its offices. (Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce/Submitted)
North Saanich pitches in money to help clean chamber potties

Chamber president ‘grateful’ for support, but also heard criticism from councillors

Island Health has reported a possible COVID-19 exposure at Bard and Banker on Jan. 23 between 6 and 10 p.m. (Google Streetview)
Island Health reports possible COVID-19 exposure at Victoria pub

Possible exposure at Bard and Banker Jan. 23 between 6 and 10 p.m.

CFB Esquimalt’s Chief Petty Officer Robert Cook will retire from his position on Feb. 3 after 37 years of service to the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Navy. (Courtesy of Kathy Cook)
Colwood woman surprises husband with drive-by military retirement celebration

Robert Cook, 55, retires after 37 years of service at CFB Esquimalt

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Thousands fill the Inner Harbour and the lawns of the Legislature and the Fairmont Empress for Symphony Splash. (Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: What do you miss the most since the start of COVID-19 restrictions?

Life has changed immeasurably since the first case of COVID-19 was reported… Continue reading

A comparison between sodium lights and LED lights, which the Town of Qualicum Beach has choses for its streetlights to make it safe for motorists. (Submitted photo)
‘High-beam monsters’ bring ‘bright lights, big city’ problems to sleepy Qualicum Beach

Brightness of LED streetlights blamed for keeping people awake, causing nightmare for residents

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

A Fortis utility truck was stolen from the site of a gas line break on Brechin Road on Tuesday and driven all the way to Campbell River where a 22-year-old suspect was arrested. (Photo courtesy Joy Livingstone)
Man steals utility truck from site of gas leak, drives it from Nanaimo to Campbell River

Truck’s flashing amber lights made it ‘very easy to follow,’ say RCMP

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Most Read